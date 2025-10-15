15-Oct-2025 3:31 PM
Southwest Airlines receives first 737 MAX 8 with updated cabin design
Southwest Airlines received (14-Oct-2025) its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (N8972S) with an updated cabin design. The aircraft features new RECARO aircraft seats, extra legroom, larger overhead bins, in-seat power at every seat and seatback design updates. The aircraft will enter service on 16-Oct-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Southwest Airlines previously announced it would introduce updated cabin interiors and new RECARO Aircraft Seating BL3710 economy class seats on new Boeing 737 MAX 8 deliveries from 2025, featuring ergonomic enhancements and a multi-adjustable headrest, with aircraft retrofits planned for onboard power ports and larger overhead bins as well1 2. The BL3710 seat deliveries were scheduled to begin in 20251.