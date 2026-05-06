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    6-May-2026 1:42 PM

    Southwest Airlines chief people officer: 'We tend to grow from within as much as possible'

    Southwest Airlines SVP & chief people officer Elizabeth Bryant, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "We do have a strong employer brand, so we tend to have more applications than we fill". Ms Bryant stated the LCC "creates this lattice type environment, it's not just about a ladder and where you are going, but it's what type of experience can you gain". She noted: "We tend to grow from within as much as possible".

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