Southwest Airlines chief people officer: 'We tend to grow from within as much as possible'

Southwest Airlines SVP & chief people officer Elizabeth Bryant, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "We do have a strong employer brand, so we tend to have more applications than we fill". Ms Bryant stated the LCC "creates this lattice type environment, it's not just about a ladder and where you are going, but it's what type of experience can you gain". She noted: "We tend to grow from within as much as possible".