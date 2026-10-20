Southwest Airlines CEO: 'We're going to keep pursuing the consumer'

Southwest Airlines stated (15-Oct-2026) it has yet to make a fleet decision for potential future long haul operations and intends to weigh different aircraft types, should it move in that direction. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan stated: "It appears that premium and long haul international isn't a fad. It appears that it's a trend, and it's a generational trend. If that's the case, you can't ignore it", noting: "We're going to keep pursuing the consumer". He added: "We have a lot of revenue runway that is unique to Southwest that other carriers don't have", stating: "In my mind, those are not choices that we face anytime soon". [more - Aviation Week]