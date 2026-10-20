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    20-Oct-2026 5:37 PM

    Southwest Airlines CEO: 'We're going to keep pursuing the consumer'

    Southwest Airlines stated (15-Oct-2026) it has yet to make a fleet decision for potential future long haul operations and intends to weigh different aircraft types, should it move in that direction. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan stated: "It appears that premium and long haul international isn't a fad. It appears that it's a trend, and it's a generational trend. If that's the case, you can't ignore it", noting: "We're going to keep pursuing the consumer". He added: "We have a lot of revenue runway that is unique to Southwest that other carriers don't have", stating: "In my mind, those are not choices that we face anytime soon". [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said it was at the very beginning of developing a long haul strategy, with both widebody and narrowbody options "on the table".1 2 Southwest confirmed it explored expanding to new international destinations on Boeing 737s.3 Southwest also began interlining for the first time and said it remained early in its partnerships journey.4 5

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