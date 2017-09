Southwest Airlines announced (22-Sep-2017) plans to farewell its last Boeing 737-300 aircraft in the week of 25-Sep-2017, with the final 737-300 revenue service to take place on Houston Hobby-Dallas Love Field service on 29-Sep-2017. The carrier aims to then "usher in a new era" with the new 737 MAX aircraft, debuting the aircraft on Dallas-Houston Hobby-San Antonio-Dallas route on 01-Oct-2017. [more - original PR]