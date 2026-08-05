Southwest Airlines: 737 MAX 7 to enter service 'in the coming months' following certification

Southwest Airlines stated (04-Aug-2026) it is "pleased" with the US FAA's certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 7, adding: "We look forward to the plane entering service in the coming months". Southwest said the certification is "an important step toward continuing to modernise our all Boeing 737 fleet with upgraded interiors and more fuel-efficient aircraft to fit our customers' preferences and demand patterns". Once delivered to Southwest, it is expected to take three to six months for the LCC to complete an onboarding process of the variant ahead of entry-into-service, previously targeted for early 2027. [more - Aviation Week]