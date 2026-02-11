11-Feb-2026 3:48 PM
South Bend International Airport handles record annual pax in 2025
South Bend International Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, reported (09-Feb-2026) it handled 1.1 million passengers in 2025, exceeding the previous annual record of 991,457 passengers set in 1997.
Background ✨
South Bend International Airport completed a USD105 million Taxiway Bravo realignment and ramp reconstruction project, designed to allow it to accommodate larger aircraft and more frequent operations, which supported its ability to manage increased passenger volumes in 20251.