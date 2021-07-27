South African Government relaxes domestic leisure travel restrictions

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced (25-Jul-2021) the country moved from COVID-19 'Adjusted Alert Level 4' to 'Adjusted Alert Level 3', effective 25-Jul-2021. The change in alert level will allow the resumption of inter-provincial travel for leisure. Non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, may reopen. A curfew will remain in place from 22:00 to 04:00. [more - original PR]