25-May-2020 3:48 PM

South Africa to lower coronavirus alert level in Jun-2020, domestic air travel remains suspended

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced (24-May-2020) the country's coronavirus pandemic alert level will be lowered from Level 4 to Level 3, effective 01-Jun-2020, marking "a significant shift in our approach to the pandemic". Mr Ramaphosa said the switch to Level 3 "will result in the opening up of the economy and the removal of a number of restrictions on the movement of people". Domestic air travel will remain prohibited as a "high-risk" economic activity. Domestic travel for business will be phased in, with dates to be announced. [more - original PR]

