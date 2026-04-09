Sora Fuel closes USD14.6m funding round
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Background ✨
Sora Fuel previously signed a technology cooperation agreement with Emerging Fuels Technology to combine its direct air capture pathway with EFT’s Fischer‑Tropsch synthesis and upgrading, aiming to enable SAF production wherever renewable energy was available, alongside cross‑licensing and new IP development plans.1 Sora Fuel also raised an oversubscribed USD6 million seed round to expand its team, develop commercialisation partnerships and advance its closed‑loop CO2 capture and conversion system.2