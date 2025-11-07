Somon Air to order up to four 787-9s and up to 10 737 MAX 8s

Somon Air announced (06-Nov-2025) plans to order up to four Boeing 787-9s and up to 10 737 MAX 8s. Somon Air CEO Abdulkosim Valiev stated: "This significant investment not only marks our first widebody order but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service and comfort to our passengers". The airline plans to utilise the 787-9s to operate long haul services and the 737 MAX 8s for short and medium haul services. [more - original PR]