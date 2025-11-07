Somon Air to order up to four 787-9s and up to 10 737 MAX 8s
Somon Air announced (06-Nov-2025) plans to order up to four Boeing 787-9s and up to 10 737 MAX 8s. Somon Air CEO Abdulkosim Valiev stated: "This significant investment not only marks our first widebody order but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service and comfort to our passengers". The airline plans to utilise the 787-9s to operate long haul services and the 737 MAX 8s for short and medium haul services. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Somon Air previously signed an agreement with DAE Capital for the purchase of two Boeing 737 MAX 8s, scheduled to join its fleet in 2026 as part of its long-term fleet modernisation strategy, which also includes 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft in its current lineup1. The airline has recently increased frequencies on several international routes, including services to Munich and Tehran, utilising its existing Boeing narrowbody fleet2 3.