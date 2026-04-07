Solomon Airlines to deploy A320-200 equipment on Honiara-Munda service

Solomon Airlines announced (01-Apr-2026) plans to deploy A320-200 equipment on Honiara-Munda service from 13-Apr-2026, as its Dash 8 aircraft undergoes C-Check maintenance from 11-Apr-2026. The carrier plans to maintain its "core domestic schedule" with its two DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, excluding operations to and from Arona and Lomlom. Solomon Airlines manager commercial John Wopereis stated: "We are committed to keeping our domestic network operating and minimising disruption for our passengers. While the Dash 8 is temporarily unavailable, our team will do everything possible to manage demand, support customer needs where feasible and maintain realistic expectations during this period. This will mean reduction of operations for some ports during this period but will see the introduction of our A320 between Honiara and Munda". [more - original PR]