Solomon Airlines confirms schedule adjustments, plans to introduce domestic fuel levy

Solomon Airlines announced (20-Apr-2026) temporary adjustments to its domestic and international flight schedule from Apr-2026 to Jun-2026, in response to "the ongoing global fuel crisis". The carrier is managing a jet fuel cost increase of more than 70% on its domestic network alone, placing "substantial financial pressure" on domestic operations. Flight frequencies on selected domestic and some international routes will be temporarily reduced as part of a broader strategy to align capacity with existing operating conditions while preserving access to essential air services for communities across the country. Additionally, Solomon Airlines plans to introduce a domestic fuel levy of AUD10 (USD7.17). The carrier added: "These decisions have not been made lightly, but they are necessary to ensure the sustainability of our domestic services during this period of unprecedented global fuel volatility". [more - original PR]