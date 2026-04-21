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    21-Apr-2026 11:02 AM

    Solomon Airlines confirms schedule adjustments, plans to introduce domestic fuel levy

    Solomon Airlines announced (20-Apr-2026) temporary adjustments to its domestic and international flight schedule from Apr-2026 to Jun-2026, in response to "the ongoing global fuel crisis". The carrier is managing a jet fuel cost increase of more than 70% on its domestic network alone, placing "substantial financial pressure" on domestic operations. Flight frequencies on selected domestic and some international routes will be temporarily reduced as part of a broader strategy to align capacity with existing operating conditions while preserving access to essential air services for communities across the country. Additionally, Solomon Airlines plans to introduce a domestic fuel levy of AUD10 (USD7.17). The carrier added: "These decisions have not been made lightly, but they are necessary to ensure the sustainability of our domestic services during this period of unprecedented global fuel volatility". [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Solomon Airlines previously implemented a five percent increase to all domestic airfares, citing rising operating costs driven by higher Jet A1 prices despite cost-cutting and efficiency measures.1 Solomon Airlines also introduced new airport surcharge fees from 01-Jun-2023 to help cover rising international and domestic airport costs, including landing and lighting fees introduced across the Solomon Islands since Jan-2023.2

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