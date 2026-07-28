Solomon Airlines CM: Partnerships with Australian airlines are 'very important'

Solomon Airlines commercial manager (CM) John Wopereis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the carrier's partnerships with Australian airlines are "very important to tap into the domestic market". Mr Wopereis said the airline is operating to secondary emerging destinations, noting partnerships with airports and tourism bodies are also "very important" to the success and viability of the routes it operates. He added: "We all have a role to play, the airline can't do it alone, we need partners to assist with marketing".