Solomon Airlines CM highlights need to balance commercial and community service obligations

Solomon Airlines commercial manager (CM) John Wopereis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the carrier provides services that are a "lifeline" for communities, noting the airline needs to balance "the commercial aspect of our business with community service obligations". Mr Wopereis said: "There's only so many ways we can respond when we're relying on government as well, it's quite a big challenge for us". He stated the airline has put fuel levies in place, adjusted its airfares and reduced operations, noting: "It is what it is, that's the nature of the industry".