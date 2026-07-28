    Loading
    28-Jul-2026 2:50 PM

    Solomon Airlines CM highlights need to balance commercial and community service obligations

    Solomon Airlines commercial manager (CM) John Wopereis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the carrier provides services that are a "lifeline" for communities, noting the airline needs to balance "the commercial aspect of our business with community service obligations". Mr Wopereis said: "There's only so many ways we can respond when we're relying on government as well, it's quite a big challenge for us". He stated the airline has put fuel levies in place, adjusted its airfares and reduced operations, noting: "It is what it is, that's the nature of the industry".

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More