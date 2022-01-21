Solomon Airlines closes offices, suspends passenger flights, due to Honiara lockdown
Solomon Airlines aligned (20-Jan-2022) with the lockdown in Honiara and public health measures announced by the Solomon Islands Government on 19-Jan-2022, closing the national carrier's Point Cruz Sales Office and Head Office in Honiara, and undertaking only essential aircraft and system maintenance. The airline has also cancelled all domestic flights until 23-Jan-2022. Solomon Airlines international services are now also suspended for passenger arrivals and departures to and from Honiara, including the Honiara to Brisbane service on 21-Jan-2022, following direction from the COVID-19 Oversight Committee. The airline's 21-Jan-2022 service between Brisbane and Honiara will operate as a cargo only service, pending further advice from the Solomon Islands Government and approval to again accept passengers. Solomon Airlines said the national carrier will consider further suspensions in accordance with any lockdown extension as directed by the Solomon Islands Government. [more - original PR]