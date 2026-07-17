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    17-Jul-2026 12:43 PM

    Solomon Airlines and Philippine Airlines enter interline partnership

    Solomon Airlines and Philippine Airlines entered (13-Jul-2026) an interline partnership and implemented an Interline Through Check-In (IATCI) technical integration. The partnership allows passengers to travel on a single ticket once they check in at Honiara or Manila, with their baggage checked through to their final destination. Through the technical activation of IATCI, travellers no longer need to reclaim bags or re-check in at Port Moresby or Brisbane, reducing transit times. [more - original PR]

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