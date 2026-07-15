15-Jul-2026 11:42 AM
SolitAir commences Dubai-Jinan cargo service
SolitAir commenced (13-Jul-2026) Dubai World Central-Jinan cargo service with Boeing 737-800F equipment. Jinan is the airline's second destination in China, following Urumqi. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SolitAir previously commenced Dubai World Central-Karachi cargo services three times weekly using Boeing 737-800F aircraft, as disclosed via its official LinkedIn account and separately by Gerry's dnata via LinkedIn.1 2 It also launched Dubai World Central-Kochi cargo services with Boeing 737-800F equipment, making Kochi its fifth destination in India.3 SolitAir started Dubai World Central-Djibouti cargo services with Boeing 737-800F equipment and stated it served more than 50 international destinations.4