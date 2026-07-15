SolitAir commences Dubai-Jinan cargo service

SolitAir previously commenced Dubai World Central-Karachi cargo services three times weekly using Boeing 737-800F aircraft, as disclosed via its official LinkedIn account and separately by Gerry's dnata via LinkedIn.1 2 It also launched Dubai World Central-Kochi cargo services with Boeing 737-800F equipment, making Kochi its fifth destination in India.3 SolitAir started Dubai World Central-Djibouti cargo services with Boeing 737-800F equipment and stated it served more than 50 international destinations.4