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    15-Jul-2026 11:42 AM

    SolitAir commences Dubai-Jinan cargo service

    SolitAir commenced (13-Jul-2026) Dubai World Central-Jinan cargo service with Boeing 737-800F equipment. Jinan is the airline's second destination in China, following Urumqi. [more - original PR]

    Background

    SolitAir previously commenced Dubai World Central-Karachi cargo services three times weekly using Boeing 737-800F aircraft, as disclosed via its official LinkedIn account and separately by Gerry's dnata via LinkedIn.1 2 It also launched Dubai World Central-Kochi cargo services with Boeing 737-800F equipment, making Kochi its fifth destination in India.3 SolitAir started Dubai World Central-Djibouti cargo services with Boeing 737-800F equipment and stated it served more than 50 international destinations.4

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