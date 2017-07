Oman Airports Company, via its official Twitter account, stated (09-Jul-2017) Sohar Airport received its first international service on 09-Jul-2017, operated by Air Arabia from Sharjah Airport. The airport is one of Oman's new gateways, and will offer a "local alternative in emergency situations for Muscat International Airport". Sohar Airport is capable of handling 500,000 passengers per annum.