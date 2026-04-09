SMBC, Sumitomo, Apollo and Brookfield complete acquisition of Air Lease
SMBC Aviation Capital announced (08-Apr-2026) SMBC, Sumitomo Corporation, funds managed by Apollo and Brookfield completed the acquisition of Air Lease and renamed the business as Sumisho Air Lease Corporation. SMBC will be the servicer for the majority of Sumisho Air Lease's portfolio, bringing SMBC's owned, serviced and committed fleet to more than 1700 aircraft across more than 170 airline customers. Sumisho Air Lease's order book was transferred to SMBC, bringing SMBC's order book with Airbus and Boeing to approximately 420 aircraft. Air Lease was acquired at a valuation of approximately USD7.4 billion, or approximately USD28.2 billion including debt obligations to be assumed or refinanced net of cash. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Lease received final regulatory approval for its planned merger with Sumisho Air Lease Corporation, and expected completion on or about 08-Apr-2026, after which it would be renamed Sumisho Air Lease Corporation.1 SMBC Aviation Capital raised USD2 billion via a dual-tranche syndicated facility to fund its commitments under the Sumisho Air Lease transaction, with CFO Aisling Kenny noting it was the first time it accessed unsecured syndicated capital at that tenor.2 SMBC Aviation Capital also named Sumisho Air Lease's post-close executive team, led by CEO Noriyuki Hiruta, alongside CCO David Swan and CFO Sabrina Lemmens.3