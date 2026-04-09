SMBC, Sumitomo, Apollo and Brookfield complete acquisition of Air Lease

Air Lease received final regulatory approval for its planned merger with Sumisho Air Lease Corporation, and expected completion on or about 08-Apr-2026, after which it would be renamed Sumisho Air Lease Corporation.1 SMBC Aviation Capital raised USD2 billion via a dual-tranche syndicated facility to fund its commitments under the Sumisho Air Lease transaction, with CFO Aisling Kenny noting it was the first time it accessed unsecured syndicated capital at that tenor.2 SMBC Aviation Capital also named Sumisho Air Lease's post-close executive team, led by CEO Noriyuki Hiruta, alongside CCO David Swan and CFO Sabrina Lemmens.3