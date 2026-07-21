SMBC Aviation Capital orders 100 A320 Family, 100 737 MAXs and up to 90 LEAP-1A engines

SMBC Aviation Capital entered purchase-and-leaseback agreements with United Airlines for 20 737 MAX 9s due for delivery in 2025 and 2026, marking the parties’ third deal after earlier A321neo leases and a 737 MAX 8 transaction.1 SMBC also signed definitive leases with United for 20 A321neos from its Airbus order book, scheduled to deliver from 2026, following a completed sale-and-leaseback for 20 737 MAX 8s.2