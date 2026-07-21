SMBC Aviation Capital orders 100 A320 Family, 100 737 MAXs and up to 90 LEAP-1A engines
SMBC Aviation Capital announced (20-Jul-2026) the following aircraft and engine orders:
- 35 A320neos and 65 A321neos;
- 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 60 737 MAX 10s. The transaction is SMBC's first order for the MAX 10 and the single largest MAX 10 order by a lessor;
- 70 additional CFM International LEAP-1A engines with 20 purchase rights to power existing A320neo Family orders.
SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett said the orders will "ensure our customers have access to a continuous pipeline of the latest generation narrowbody aircraft through to the mid 2030s". [more - original PR - SMBC] [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - CFM] [more - Aviation Week] [more - Aviation Week - II] [more - Aviation Week - III] [more - Aviation Week - IV]
Background ✨
SMBC Aviation Capital entered purchase-and-leaseback agreements with United Airlines for 20 737 MAX 9s due for delivery in 2025 and 2026, marking the parties’ third deal after earlier A321neo leases and a 737 MAX 8 transaction.1 SMBC also signed definitive leases with United for 20 A321neos from its Airbus order book, scheduled to deliver from 2026, following a completed sale-and-leaseback for 20 737 MAX 8s.2