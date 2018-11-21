Become a CAPA Member
21-Nov-2018 9:31 AM

SMBC Aviation Capital lease revenue up 3.5%, while lease assets decline 0.5%

SMBC Aviation Capital reported (20-Nov-2018) the following highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Core lease revenue: USD490 million up 3.5% year-on-year;
  • Average operating lease assets: -0.5%;
  • Aircraft assets: USD11.2 billion, comprising 231 owned aircraft and pre-delivery payments;
  • 30.6% of portfolio transitioned to new technology assets, up from 15% in 1H2017. Modernisation trend set to continue;
  • Signed LoIs to place 44 aircraft from order book, with all 2018 and 2019 positions placed. LoIs for 12 of these sales were signed after 30-Sep-2018;
  • Completed sales of eight owned aircraft with average age of 7.9 years, profit on disposal of USD11.4 million;
  • Signed contract for the sale of a 29 aircraft portfolio from company's managed fleet;
  • Raised USD700 million in third party financing including a successful USD500 million bond issuance in Jul-2018. [more - original PR]

