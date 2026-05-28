SMBC Aviation Capital capitalises on 'robust secondary market demand' in FY2025
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Background ✨
SMBC Aviation Capital reported core lease rental of USD2 billion for the year ended 31-Mar-2025 and signed USD4 billion of new long term leases, with 100% of the portfolio placed on leases through to late 2027.1 It also executed 196 aircraft transactions, delivered USD3.3 billion of aircraft and grew its fleet to 510 aircraft as of 31-Mar-2025.1