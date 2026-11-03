SMBC Aviation Capital becomes strategic partner of PropelHer
SMBC Aviation Capital announced (02-Nov-2026) it became a strategic partner of PropelHer, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the development of female leaders in aircraft leasing and aviation. The parties will focus on developing talent, broadening access to opportunities and strengthening pathways for women to progress into leadership roles. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SMBC Aviation Capital previously signed up to IATA's 25by2025 initiative, committing to increase the number of women in senior positions and under-represented areas by 25% or up to a minimum of 25% by 2025, and to publish diversity metrics annually1. It also stated in its Sustainability Strategy 2030 & Beyond that it was committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and investing in its people as part of its social responsibility pillar2.