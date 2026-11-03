SMBC Aviation Capital becomes strategic partner of PropelHer

SMBC Aviation Capital previously signed up to IATA's 25by2025 initiative, committing to increase the number of women in senior positions and under-represented areas by 25% or up to a minimum of 25% by 2025, and to publish diversity metrics annually1. It also stated in its Sustainability Strategy 2030 & Beyond that it was committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and investing in its people as part of its social responsibility pillar2.