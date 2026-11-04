SkyWest Airlines continuing with CRJ-450 conversion programme for United: President and COO
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Background ✨
SkyWest Airlines reported it expected to convert 50 single-class CRJ200s operating for United into 41-seat, two-class CRJ450s by 2028.1 SkyWest also extended operations for up to 40 CRJ200s under its capacity purchase agreement with United.2 Separately, SkyWest had 27 CRJ550s in service at 31-Dec-2025 and expected the last 23 to enter service later in 2026.3