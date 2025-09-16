SkyWest Airlines becomes equity investor and launch customer for Maeve Aerospace

SkyWest Airlines signed (15-Sep-2025) an agreement as an equity investor in Maeve Aerospace with the aim to improve economic regional aviation solutions. SkyWest will have exclusive Maeve launch customer rights and will support Maeve's operations, performance and design through the development phase. The partnership is also expected to enhance SkyWest's long term fleet replacement strategy. As previously reported by CAPA, the hybrid-electric MAEVE Jet 500 aircraft is expected to have capacity for 76 to 100 seats and entry into service is targeted for 2032/33. [more - original PR]