Skytrans Australia CEO: We are interested in enabling codesharing on shorter, smaller routes

Skytrans Australia MD & CEO Gytis Gumuliauskas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the airline is interested "as a smaller operator, from a turboprop perspective, in enabling some more codesharing on shorter, smaller routes", adding that codesharing can help "make it a more resilient operation". Mr Gumuliauskas acknowledged "it requires a bit of investment to offer codeshare", adding: "We need to do it in a commonsense way".