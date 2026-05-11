SkyTeam VP: Western and Eastern JVs will need alliances to connect them

SkyTeam VP corporate affairs Cate Leigh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "We're going to see more joint ventures growing between our Asian friends in the East". Ms Leigh said: "I really think that there's this new phase coming here where the West joint venture and the East joint venture will actually need global alliances to connect them to compete with the Gulf carriers going forward in the future". [more - CAPA TV]