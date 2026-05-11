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    11-May-2026 9:10 AM

    SkyTeam VP: A wonderful dynamic between large members and smaller members

    SkyTeam VP corporate affairs Cate Leigh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "We have a wonderful dynamic between our large members and our smaller members". Ms Leigh said: "The innovation that the large members have the ability to develop, we then share with the smaller members, to actually try it out… Large legacy carriers that have multiple layers to get the approval of this can see whether it works or not". [more - CAPA TV]

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