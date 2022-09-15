SkyTeam opens refurbished lounge at Sydney Airport
SkyTeam reopened (14-Sep-2022) its refurbished lounge at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport's international terminal. The lounge at Pier B near Gate 24 is available to SkyTeam Elite Plus, first and business class customers. The lounge is open from two hours prior to the first flight until the final departure of the day for eligible customers travelling with China Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Korean Air, Vietnam Airlines and Xiamen Airlines. The lounge features 149 chairs, a live cooking station and self service buffet. Sustainability features include GREENGUARD certified upholstery, the elimination of single use items, water saving fittings in showers and bathrooms, movement sensors to save energy and reduce emissions, participation in Sydney Airport's recycling programme and the use of locally and sustainably sourced produce with procurement management procedures. [more - original PR]