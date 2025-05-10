10-May-2025 7:10 PM
SkyTeam: Airlines are either dipping their toe or up to their knees in the water with AI
SkyTeam VP digital and information technology Laura Abraham, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (09-May-2025) "There are a few areas in which AI brings opportunities for airlines, including cost saving and operational efficiencies". Ms Abraham said: "All of our major airlines are dipping their toe in the water or they're up to their knees in the water with AI".