Skyscanner senior director commercial: Travellers 'expecting a much more personalised experience'

Skyscanner senior director commercial Cyndi Hui, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) "travellers are expecting a much more personalised experience", enabled by technology such as AI. Ms Hui reported 54% of travellers are already confident using AI and travellers are mainly using AI early in the travel process for destination searches and inspiration. She said agentic AI "will be the next wave", with the ability to take action and make bookings.

