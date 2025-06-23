Skymark Airlines orders another three 737 MAX 10s

Skymark Airlines announced (20-Jun-2025) plans to acquire three Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft for delivery from FY2027 at a catalogue price of approximately JPY26.7 billion (USD182.04 million) per aircraft. Skymark secured USD104 million in financing for a portion of the acquisition from Atlantis Aviation, based on the premise of a future sale and leaseback of the aircraft to Atlantis. The airline previously ordered two MAX 10s and converted two MAX 8 orders to MAX 10s. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]