Skymark Airlines orders another three 737 MAX 10s

Skymark Airlines announced (20-Jun-2025) plans to acquire three Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft for delivery from FY2027 at a catalogue price of approximately JPY26.7 billion (USD182.04 million) per aircraft. Skymark secured USD104 million in financing for a portion of the acquisition from Atlantis Aviation, based on the premise of a future sale and leaseback of the aircraft to Atlantis. The airline previously ordered two MAX 10s and converted two MAX 8 orders to MAX 10s. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Background ✨

Skymark Airlines placed a firm order for six Boeing 737 MAX 8s, with deliveries expected to commence in FY20301. It also planned to offer free inflight WiFi on both 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10 aircraft via Intelsat, and previously arranged to lease six 737 MAX 8s from 2026, with an agreement to purchase up to six MAX 8s/MAX 10s2.

