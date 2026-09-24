SKY sustainability manager comments on operational efficiencies as less costly alternative to SAF

SKY Airline sustainability manager Marco Larson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) cost is "critical" for a low cost airline, adding: "Moving forward, we should be prioritising those initiatives that are [more] cost effective than using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)". Mr Larson said: "We are working with our pilots. We currently have an adherence rate of over 90% of our pilots using single engine taxi. They use our optimised flight systems. And in that way, something that is not as costly as SAF [creates] really good efficiency for our airplanes". [more - CAPA TV]