SKY Peru CEO: South America 'has a problem' with retaining talent

SKY Peru CEO Jose Raul Vargas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) it is "always a challenge to retain good skills and good people" and the industry "has a problem as a region" with retaining talent. Mr Vargas said the region has "very good" technical training and skills when it comes to roles such as pilots and maintenance technicians, but "when European airlines need to grow, they look to South America" to source trained manpower.