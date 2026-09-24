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    24-Sep-2026 3:20 PM

    SKY Airline achieves 29% emissions reduction through fleet renewal

    SKY Airline sustainability manager Marco Larson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, reported (10-Sep-2026) the carrier has reduced the intensity of its emissions by 29% since 2019 through its fleet renewal programme. Mr Larson added: "Being the first in the world to operate a 100% neo fleet was actually an advantage. But now everyone is catching up. So we need to move forward and faster if we want to keep up with [our] decarbonisation pathway". He said the carrier is now focusing on operational efficiency and collaborating with other stakeholders to increase efficiency. [more - CAPA TV]

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