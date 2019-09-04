SITA: Demographic shift creates new digital travellers with new expectations

SITA published (03-Sep-2019) a new report '2025: Air Travel for a Digital Age', finding that by 2025, 68% of all passengers will be digital travellers and will expect to manage their travel with their mobile phones, in much the same way they do every other aspect of their daily lives. According to SITA, a demographic shift has "created digital travellers who are demanding more automation and hands-on control over each step of their journey". Travellers expect to use their mobile phone to access a wide variety of services, as well as expecting their trip to be "delivered as a single, unified experience across airports, airlines, border control and other modes of transport – from the moment they leave home to when they arrive at their destination". [more - original PR]