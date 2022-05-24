Singapore Changi Airport to resume T2 operations as part of phased reopening

Singapore Changi Airport announced (22-May-2022) operations in terminal 2 will resume on 29-May-2022, as part of a phased reopening. Key touchpoints including arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal will be ready for flight operations. T2 will mainly host peak hour arrival flights of airlines operating in T3. The expanded T2 will also see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated immigration lanes and special assistance lanes. When completed by 2024, the expansion works will raise the terminal's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year. [more - original PR]