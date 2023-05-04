Singapore Changi Airport T5 groundbreaking on track for 2025

Changi Airport Group (CAG) stated (03-May-2023) expects full recovery in 2023 with plans to increase handling capacity and enhance the airport experience. CEO Lee Seow Hiang said in the near term before Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 5's opening, CAG will be working on enhancements to expand capacity as it pursues the next phase of growth. Mr Lee said: "There are upcoming plans to redesign Terminal 1's Arrival Immigration Halls". He added: "Besides providing a more spacious hall, we are also working with Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to increase the number of automated lanes from 12 to over 40 at each hall". When completed around 2025, the new arrival immigration halls will have 60% more queue holding capacity and 40% more throughput. Mr Lee said CAG is also working to make Changi Airport passport-less, with the first trials targeted for Jun-2023 at Terminal 3 and airlines to be progressively onboarded. For the Terminal 5 development, Mr Lee noted tenders for construction will be called in 2024 with groundbreaking to take place in 2025. [more - original PR]