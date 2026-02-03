Loading
3-Feb-2026 4:26 PM

Singapore Airlines to resume Singapore-Riyadh service from Jun-2026

Singapore Airlines announced (02-Feb-2026) plans to resume four times weekly Singapore-Riyadh service on 02-Jun-2026 with A350-900, subject to regulatory approvals. Singapore Airlines chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin stated: "Beyond a new destination, this service will potentially allow us to work with our partners to offer our customers additional travel options across the region". Singapore Airlines previously operated Singapore-Riyadh service in 2014 and will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. Singapore Airlines and Riyadh Air signed a cooperation agreement in Jun-2024 covering interline connectivity, codesharing, cargo and loyalty programmes, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

Background ✨

Singapore Airlines and Riyadh Air signed a memorandum of understanding in Jun-2024 to explore interline connectivity, codeshare arrangements, reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, cargo collaboration, and a potential long-term strategic partnership, aiming to expand access for both airlines' customers across their respective regions1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More