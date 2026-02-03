Singapore Airlines to resume Singapore-Riyadh service from Jun-2026
Singapore Airlines announced (02-Feb-2026) plans to resume four times weekly Singapore-Riyadh service on 02-Jun-2026 with A350-900, subject to regulatory approvals. Singapore Airlines chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin stated: "Beyond a new destination, this service will potentially allow us to work with our partners to offer our customers additional travel options across the region". Singapore Airlines previously operated Singapore-Riyadh service in 2014 and will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. Singapore Airlines and Riyadh Air signed a cooperation agreement in Jun-2024 covering interline connectivity, codesharing, cargo and loyalty programmes, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines and Riyadh Air signed a memorandum of understanding in Jun-2024 to explore interline connectivity, codeshare arrangements, reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, cargo collaboration, and a potential long-term strategic partnership, aiming to expand access for both airlines' customers across their respective regions1.