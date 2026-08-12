Singapore Airlines to reduce Johannesburg frequency from late Oct-2026

Singapore Airlines previously planned multiple short-term increases on Singapore-Johannesburg from seven to 10 times weekly, including in 1Q2024 and around Dec-2024/Jan-2025, and again from 02-Apr-2025, with it the sole scheduled operator on the route.1 2 3 Cathay Pacific was scheduled to lift Hong Kong-Johannesburg from four times weekly to daily by 01-Jul-2025.4