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    12-Aug-2026 12:43 PM

    Singapore Airlines to reduce Johannesburg frequency from late Oct-2026

    Singapore Airlines is scheduled to suspend five times weekly Singapore-Johannesburg service from 25-Oct-2026, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. The airline will continue to operate daily Singapore-Johannesburg-Cape Town service.

    Background

    Singapore Airlines previously planned multiple short-term increases on Singapore-Johannesburg from seven to 10 times weekly, including in 1Q2024 and around Dec-2024/Jan-2025, and again from 02-Apr-2025, with it the sole scheduled operator on the route.1 2 3 Cathay Pacific was scheduled to lift Hong Kong-Johannesburg from four times weekly to daily by 01-Jul-2025.4

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