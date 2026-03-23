Singapore Airlines to increase Singapore-London Gatwick frequency

Singapore Airlines launched five times weekly Singapore-London Gatwick on 21-Jun-2024 with A350-900 aircraft, as the sole scheduled operator on the route.1 It scheduled a step-up from five times weekly to daily from 30-Mar-2025 for the northern summer 2025 season, alongside broader Europe network adjustments.2 3 OAG/CAPA data showed the Gatwick service increased from five times weekly to daily on 16-Sep-2025, still operated by A350-900.4