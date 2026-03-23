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23-Mar-2026 12:23 PM

Singapore Airlines to increase Singapore-London Gatwick frequency

Singapore Airlines scheduled to increase Singapore-London Gatwick frequency from three to ten times weekly from 31-Mar-2026 through 24-Oct-2026 with A350-900, as per a 20-Mar-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. The carrier will increase frequency to 14 times weekly from 03-Jul-2026 to 29-Aug-2026.

Background ✨

Singapore Airlines launched five times weekly Singapore-London Gatwick on 21-Jun-2024 with A350-900 aircraft, as the sole scheduled operator on the route.1 It scheduled a step-up from five times weekly to daily from 30-Mar-2025 for the northern summer 2025 season, alongside broader Europe network adjustments.2 3 OAG/CAPA data showed the Gatwick service increased from five times weekly to daily on 16-Sep-2025, still operated by A350-900.4

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