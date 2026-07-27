Singapore Airlines to increase Singapore-Adelaide frequency from Oct-2026
Adelaide Airport announced (26-Jul-2026) Singapore Airlines plans to increase Singapore-Adelaide frequency from 10 to 12 times weekly, effective 25-Oct-2026. The additional frequencies will add 1328 seats per week. Adelaide Airport MD Brenton Cox said the increase will be "the first time an international airline has flown 12 flights a week year round out of Adelaide". Singapore is South Australia's seventh largest market by visitor expenditure. Spending by visitors from Singapore in South Australia more than doubled year-on-year to AUD78 million (USD54.56 million) for the 12 months to Mar-2026. [more - original PR - Adelaide Airport] [more - original PR - South Australia Tourism Commission]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines previously outlined broader Australia adjustments, including introducing premium economy on one Singapore-Brisbane frequency from 01-Nov-2026 and boosting Singapore-Cairns to five times weekly in 3Q2026 before moving to daily from 01-Dec-2026 with 737 MAX 8 equipment1. It also scheduled a Singapore-Adelaide increase from 10 to 12 times weekly for 03-Dec-2026 to 31-Jan-20271.