Singapore Airlines to increase Singapore-Adelaide frequency from Oct-2026

Singapore Airlines previously outlined broader Australia adjustments, including introducing premium economy on one Singapore-Brisbane frequency from 01-Nov-2026 and boosting Singapore-Cairns to five times weekly in 3Q2026 before moving to daily from 01-Dec-2026 with 737 MAX 8 equipment1. It also scheduled a Singapore-Adelaide increase from 10 to 12 times weekly for 03-Dec-2026 to 31-Jan-20271.