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    6-Oct-2026 10:53 AM

    Singapore Airlines to close SilverKris Lounge at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport from Nov-2026

    Singapore Airlines (SIA), via its official website, confirmed (05-Oct-2026) plans to close its SilverKris Lounge in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from 01-Nov-2026 due to redevelopment works at the airport. Eligible business class customers, as well as PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members travelling on SIA-operated services from the airport will be invited to the Plaza Premium Lounge.

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