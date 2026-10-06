Singapore Airlines to close SilverKris Lounge at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport from Nov-2026

Singapore Airlines (SIA), via its official website, confirmed (05-Oct-2026) plans to close its SilverKris Lounge in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from 01-Nov-2026 due to redevelopment works at the airport. Eligible business class customers, as well as PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members travelling on SIA-operated services from the airport will be invited to the Plaza Premium Lounge.