29-Mar-2018 9:26 AM
Singapore Airlines introduces new regional cabin products for 787-10s
Singapore Airlines introduced (28-Mar-2018) a new regional cabin product, to be initially installed on 20 Boeing 787-10 aircraft at an investment of USD350 million. Details include:
- Business class: 36 Stelia Aerospace seats in a staggered, forward facing 1-2-1 layout enabling aisle access for all seats. The 26 inch wide seats recline into 76 inch fully flat beds and feature 18 inch high definition touchscreen monitors powered by Panasonic's eX3 system, in seat power and USB ports, retractable armrests and adjustable dividers;
- Economy class: 301 Recaro CL3710 seats in a 3-3-3 layout featuring 11.6 inch high definition touchscreens, contour backrests, six way adjustable headrests, in seat power and USB ports;
- Both classes:
- myKrisWorld IFE system featuring "world first" personalisation, including content recommendations based on preferences and viewing history. KrisFlyer members can bookmark and resume content and customise and save preferences for future flights;
- Inflight WiFi supported by Panasonic's Global Communication Services and GSM phone services provided by Aeromobile. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]