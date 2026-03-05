Loading
5-Mar-2026 2:53 PM

Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge opens at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport

American Express opened (05-Mar-2026) its first Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge in Concourse D at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, a new concept within the Centurion Lounge network. The lounge is American Express' second at the airport and features restaurant-style ordering and modern amenities including private restrooms, accessible power outlets and complimentary WiFi. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

American Express continued scaling its Centurion Lounge footprint, opening new lounges at Salt Lake City International Airport’s Concourse B (over 18,000sqft) and Tokyo Haneda Airport Terminal three, the latter becoming its 30th worldwide and fourth in Asia.1 2 It also announced a Centurion Lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport between piers E and F, scheduled to open in 2026.3

