4-Mar-2021 11:01 AM

SIAEC to consolidate all engine related services into new division

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) established (24-Feb-2021) an engine services division (ESD), a new business unit to grow its engine services business. Key changes include:

  • All SIAEC's engine related services will be consolidated and developed under ESD, which will be the lead business channel to complement SIAEC's network of engine JVs in Singapore;
  • ESD will develop and provide a comprehensive portfolio of engine related value added services, including engine maintenance, parts repair, storage and preservation, material management, on-wing services and engine testing;
  • ESD will invest in a facility to accommodate growing demand in engine quick turn maintenance, where engine shop visits are driven by specific work to minimise engine time off-wing, thereby optimising both engine availability and reliability on-wing. The initial setup of the facility will support maintenance work on CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, in line with the maintenance services agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines announced in Dec-2019. The facility will require a gradual manpower ramp-up to more than 100 staff when it commences operations by Jan-2022, with options for future new capability and capacity expansion;
  • The new ESD facility is also part of SIAEC's Transformation Phase 2 programme announced in Jan-2021, where it will adopt SIAEC's LEAN methodology for operations processes and digital tools such as digital job cards and digital production board. [more - original PR]

