SIA Engineering expecting strategic partnerships to buoy future performance

SIA Engineering commented (19-Jul-2018) on the company's operational outlook. SIA Engineering stated while the MRO environment "remains challenging, the group's performance will continue to benefit from its portfolio of strategic partnerships". SIA Engineering added: "The transformation journey we have embarked on to better serve our customers and improve our performance is progressing with phased implementation of various productivity and revenue generation initiatives. We will continue to invest in innovation and technology to enhance our capabilities". [more - original PR]