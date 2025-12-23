23-Dec-2025 10:21 AM
Shenzhen Airlines commences Shenzhen-Melbourne service
Shenzhen Airlines, via its official Weibo account, announced (22-Dec-2025) it commenced three times weekly Shenzhen-Melbourne Tullamarine service with A330-300 equipment on 22-Dec-2025 (CAAC-News, 22-Dec-2025). The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Victoria's Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, stated that the new Shenzhen Airlines service would add 95,000 seats per annum between China and Melbourne and facilitate onward connections to over 90 destinations across Asia and Europe. The launch formed part of the AUD7 million Visit Victoria Industry Partnerships Programme, aimed at boosting tourism and air freight capacity in Victoria1.