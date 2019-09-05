Become a CAPA Member
5-Sep-2019

Seoul Incheon Airport to trial AI voice recognition information devices at T1 from Dec-2019

Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) announced (04-Sep-2019) plans to install and commence trial operation of AI voice recognition airport information devices at Seoul Incheon International Airport terminal 1 in Dec-2019. The devices are aimed at improving convenience for elderly and disabled passengers who encounter difficulty using the airport's touch screen information devices. IIAC plans to commence full scale operation of the devices throughout the airport in 2021. [more - original PR - Korean]

