14-Feb-2018 11:37 AM

Scoot revenue and costs increase with expanded operations in 4Q2017

Scoot reported (13-Feb-2018) the following highlights for 4Q2017:

  • Revenue: Increased 12.9% year-on-year as passenger carriage increased 13.5% and yield increased 1.7%;
  • Expenditure: Increased 9.7%, led by higher operating costs arising from 7% capacity growth;
  • Fleet: Added one Boeing 787-8 aircraft fitted with crew rest bunks for long haul services. Two A320s subleased to IndiGo were returned to Scoot. Fleet comprised two A319s, 23 A320s, 10 787-8s and six 787-9s with an average age of four years and nine months, as of 31-Dec-2017;
  • Network: Commenced HarbinHonolulu, Kuching and Palembang services in 4Q2017 and Kuantan service on 02-Feb-2018. Will suspend Jaipur service on 12-Mar-2018 and commence Berlin service on 20-Jun-2018. [more - original PR]

